PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Judith C. Riley, 79, of Platteville, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 — 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Judith was born on April 27, 1943 in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Leola (Goke) Popple. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1961 and was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Michael “Mike” Riley, on May 4, 1963 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. A devoted mother of four, she also owned and operated Fashion Hut, Platteville and later worked at the Bargain Nook, Platteville. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. Her favorite destinations included the ocean, where she could walk along the beach with her feet in the sand, taking in the sun and collecting seashells. Judith was immensely proud of her family and loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when the whole family would gather at the house and she could show off her cooking skills and dote on her grandchildren. Above all, Judith was loving, supportive, and selfless, always making time for her family and friends.
Judith is survived by her husband, Mike; four children, Christina (Mustafa) Siamof, Cherie (Dan) Rosseter, Shawn (Darcy) Riley and Matthew (Jennifer) Riley; nine grandchildren, Nick (Courtney) Rosseter, Chloe Siamof, Gail Rosseter, Cerise Siamof, Samantha Riley, Connor Riley, Callie Siamof, Brynn Riley and Brendan Riley; one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Rosseter; two brothers, John (Janice) Popple and Rodger Popple; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
