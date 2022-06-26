SCALES MOUND, Ill. — April 21, 1930 — June 23, 2022
Nasuh “Jido” Khatib passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022 at his home in Scales Mound, Illinois with all of his family by his side.
Nasuh was born and raised in Damascus, Syria, coming to the United States to attend Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, where he earned degrees in mechanical and civil engineering. During the fall of 1957, he met his dear wife, Myra Lynne Burgette, as he started his engineering career. Nasuh and Lynne were wed in 1958 at New Haven Methodist Church by her father, Merlin Raymond Burgette, who customized the ceremony to blend their Muslim and Christian faiths. God and family always came first, and Nasuh counted his many blessings every day.
Together, Nasuh and Lynne had five children: Borhan (Ruth), Rayad (Carolyn), Amyra (Jerry Smerecky), Aref (Lama) and Omar (Kathleen). Their blessings include nine grandchildren and three great grandsons: Aziza (Tom) Keleher (Travis and Derrick Wallin and Finn Keleher), Warren, Hanna, Bradley, Muhammad, Haadi, Yazan, Laila and Amina.
Nasuh started his engineering consulting firm, Khatib and Associates, in 1969, and when he retired in 2000, his son Rayad, took over the family business. After following the Mississippi River on a getaway with Lynne, they fell in love with Jo Daviess County and made Scales Mound their second home in 1979, which is where they settled in retirement.
Nasuh lived by the motto, “Family is the nucleus of a strong society.” His greatest joys included spending time with family and also interfaith dialogue with the Children of Abraham in Dubuque, Iowa.
Graveside services and burial were at Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, IL.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound, IL assisted the family.
