OAK CREEK, Wis. — Kurt J. Sherman passed away unexpectedly after surgery complications on April 20, 2022, at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Verber). Proud dad of Luke. Dearest son of Carl and Peg Sherman. Loving brother of Brian (partner Julie), TJ (Tammi) and Stacy (partner Ryan) Sherman. Fun uncle of 11 nieces and nephews. Cherished Son-in-law of Saverio and Jean Verber. Brother-in-law of Matt (Cara) and Mark (Jenny) Verber. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Kurt grew up on a dairy farm, was a first team All-State football player at Southwestern High School, Hazel Green, WI (Kurtville) and then played football at UW Platteville. He became a CPA after earning his Bachelors Degree in Accounting at UW-Platteville and then attended UW-Milwaukee (School of Business) where he earned his degree in Management Information Systems. Kurt met the love of his life in 2005, they got married in 2011, and their family was complete when Luke was born in 2013. He currently was employed at WE Energies as a Senior IT Application Consultant. Kurt loved traveling with his family, especially to National Parks. He enjoyed the water and swimming in lakes. He was an avid fan of AC/DC and all Wisconsin Sports. Kurt always enjoyed having a beer with friends and family around a campfire.
Visitation on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 10am to 1130am at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek with the Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.