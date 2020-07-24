EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jack Elrick, age 75, of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Social distancing and masks are recommended. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jack’s memory to the Schapville Church Cemetery Committee. Family and friends are invited to share in Jack’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jack was born December 19, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Gordon and Sadie Sophia “Betty” (Boettner) Elrick. He graduated High School in the Chicago area and then attended Roosevelt College.
Jack worked as a chemical tech for H. Kramer & Company. He was a member of the Zion Presbyterian Church and a student of the Bible. He was active in the choir, Jack could sing! He was known for his famous peanut butter pie and his love of reading.
Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Gordon Elrick Jr., and his parents. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, including Ed (Johanna) Boettner, Renee (Scott) Simpson, Edward (Lori) Boettner, Sally (John) Leitzen, Gus (Kim) Boettner, Elaine Boettner and John (Mary Beth) Boettner.