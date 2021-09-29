EPWORTH, Iowa — Karl D. Freiburger, 42, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away from a brain bleed on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Karl will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta Street, Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Services for Karl will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Rodney Ahlers officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Karl Delbert Freiburger was born on October 28, 1978, son of Daniel and Linda (Kramer) Freiburger at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. Karl was a member of Holy Family Parish. He attended EPP/Seton Catholic Grade School and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1998. Karl was on the Western Dubuque Wrestling Team all 4 years of high school. His one “bragging right” was that the number one wrestler in the State of Iowa couldn’t pin him which allowed the WD team to win the meet.
During High School Karl worked for the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. After graduation he went on to work at Eagle Window and Door, Bodine, and then found his home at Dyersville Die Cast in Dyersville as a CNC Set-up Operator. He loved his job and the people he worked with.
Karl acquired many nicknames over the years which included, Smurf, Hillbilly, Louey, Lewis, Karlos, and Rabbit Dog. Karl was known for his big smile and great sense of humor. Every girl was greeted as “Hello Beautiful.” No one was a stranger for long in Epworth as he welcomed all newcomers with his big smile. He will be missed by his Rodman’s family and Locals family where he enjoyed watching the Hawkeye and Cubs games and having beers with friends. His other entertainment was video games and watching movies.
Karl was a giving person. His last act of giving was being an organ donor and donating his organs to the Iowa Donor Network.
Karl is survived by his parents, Daniel and Linda Freiburger of Peosta, IA; one brother, Peter Freiburger of Dubuque, IA; one sister, Martina Freiburger of Monticello, IA; and his three nieces, Adaline, Cecillia and Lillian Freiburger whom he cherished. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles, Joan (Joe) Harter, Connie Pottebaum, John (Janice) Freiburger, Anita (Gerald) McDermott, Sue (Dan) Habel, Tom (Sharon) Kramer, Mary Jane Kramer, Kelly (Bill) Kauffmann, and Russ Nauman, and many cousins. Lastly, his best furry friend Husey who was always by his side whenever he was not feeling well.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Delbert and Joyce Kramer, and John and Helen Freiburger; and aunt, Diane Nauman, and cousin, Jamie Pottebaum.
The family asks that if you have a memory or funny story with Karl, that you write it down on a piece of paper (Yeah, Old school). As we would like to put together a wonderful remembrance of Karl’s life by making a timeline of his life and friendships.
The family wishes to thank the University of Iowa ICU Neuro Doctors and Nurses for their passionate care and support they gave to Karl.
Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Karl D. Freiburger family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068. A video tribute may be viewed, and online condolences left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.