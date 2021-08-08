BUCKEYE, Ariz. — “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, “Wow! What a Ride!” — Hunter S. Thompson
This quote embodies the way that Gregg Henkel, age 61, of Buckeye, Arizona lived his life. Born November 8, 1959, he came from humble beginnings. However, through his work ethic and passion, he built an incredible life for himself and his family.
His strong will and ability to lead with his heart and passion often got him into trouble but ultimately led to motocross championships, drumming accomplishments and close friendships forged in laughter and shared experiences. A native of Dubuque, he was able to realize his life long dream of leaving the “frozen tundra” of Iowa and moving to the warm sun of Arizona, where he lived until his death on August 1, 2021.
His list of accomplishments is endless. The only thing that rivals that list is the abundance of stories left behind. Share your stories and memories with family and friends as you join us in a celebration of Gregg’s life at the Dubuque Driving Range on Friday, August 27 at 6pm.
His legacy is continued by his children: Jason Henkel (Kristina Castaneda) and Jennifer (Tyler) Raymond, grandchildren: Eva, Via, and baby Raymond (expected November 2021), siblings: Laura (Manuel) James, Mark Henkel, and Lisa (Tom) Bertke, 5 nephews, 1 niece and former wife Cathy Henkel. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Shirley Henkel, and his beloved dog, Moto.