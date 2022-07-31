APPLE CANYON LAKE, Ill. — Patrick I. “Pat” Malone, 83, of Apple Canyon Lake, Illinois, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed peacefully to eternal life Friday, July 29, 2022.
Pat was born on May 10, 1939, in Cassville, Wisconsin, the son of Russell and Frances (Westemeier) Malone. He married the love of his life Jean Baxter on June 29, 1963 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2016. Together they had five beautiful children.
Pat was a true family man. He put family first in everything. He loved pulling his kids and his friends behind his boat at Yellowstone Lake and hosting “Camp Malone” at Apple Canyon Lake. He loved leading his grandchildren in song and will be “buddies forever” with all of them. He was looked upon as a father figure to more than his immediate family because of his sincere and genuinely approachable presence. He had a great sense of humor and an insatiable appetite — for both fun and for sweets.
Pat was also a doer. Whether on the golf course, fishing, hunting, woodworking, or playing cards, he put his all into everything. He worked at his father’s bakery as a boy, joined the Navy at the age of 16, worked as a foreman at John Deere, and by the age of 29 he had started his successful 40-year real estate career.
Pat had a heart of pure gold. He never met a dog or a baby that he didn’t absolutely love. His infectious smile, great sense of humor, playfulness and charisma drew people to him. He was a true friend to many and wanted to help everybody. No one ever got left behind — even if you were “full of hogwash”.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Jim Burnham) Malone, Galena, IL, and Lisa (Matt) Byrne, Aurora, IL; three sons, Steven (Carol Coffey) Malone, Apple River, IL, Ronald (Tina) Malone , Dubuque, IA, and Jeffrey (Melissa Simonis) Malone, Kenosha, WI; a sister, Rose Mary Pickel, Dubuque, IA; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was also was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert (Roseanne) Malone, William (Doris) Malone, and Donald Malone; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Pickel.
Special thanks to Prairie Ridge of Galena, IL, for supporting Pat during his most difficult years.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 1, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Friends may also call from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please pet your favorite dog, hug your favorite baby, or share your favorite memory of him with someone you love.
