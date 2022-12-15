LEWISVILLE, Texas — Marie Lillian Hinderman, 90, was born September 1, 1932, youngest of eight children to Leo & Marie (Sauer) Jungk in Dubuque, Iowa where she attended Immaculate Conception Academy. She married Lavern Hinderman March 31, 1951 and they settled in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. They were married 56 years until he passed in 2007. They had seven children and Marie stayed home to take care of their home and the family’s needs. She was very involved in the Boy Scouts and was a den mother for several years. She was an amazing baker since she grew up in a bakery (Jungk’s Bakery) owned by her mother. Marie began to make birthday cakes for family and friends and her talented artistry led her to creating a cake decorating business out of their home. Upon retirement to Sun City, Arizona, Marie switched her passion to china painting and created many gorgeous pieces. She moved to Lewisville, Texas in 2010 to be close to her only daughter. She loved family gatherings. Marie was an avid bridge player and at times, played several days each week. In her final years she resided at Inspired Living in Lewisville, where she was cared for by a remarkable staff. She went to heaven peacefully Sunday, November 27, 2022. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Arensdorf of Dubuque, Iowa, her sons Jerry (Terri) of Weatherford, Texas, Lee (Mary) of Davenport, Iowa, Mick of Auburn, California, Randy (Carole) of Dubuque, Iowa, Ted (Barbara) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Joe (Chris) of Belleview, Iowa and her daughter Cathy (Joe) Murray of Lewisville, Texas. She had 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 — 11:00 Saturday, Dec. 17, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church 305 W Main Street in Dickeyville, Wisconsin followed by mass and burial in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow at PJ’s in Kieler, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Recovery International secure.recoveryinternational.org, 1415 W. 22nd St., Tower Floor, Oak Brook, IL 60523 866-221-0302.
