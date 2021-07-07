Sister Roslyn (Adeltrude) Snyder, OP, died June 25, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Oct. 5, 1928, to Peter and Mathilda (Kaiser) Snyder in Galena, Ill. There were seven children. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Harriet “Heather” Snyder, 38 nieces and nephews, and her Dominican family.
Sister Roslyn believed in the dignity of every person and worked for social justice with her unwavering calm and caring presence. She taught in Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Wisconsin; and Alabama.
She brought leadership and professional support to Mobile and Birmingham, Ala.; to Madison, Miss.; and Sinsinawa, Wis. Services will be held at Sinsinawa July 7-8.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Roslyn, God calls you home. The celebrations will be held at the corner of wisdom and faith! Alleluia.