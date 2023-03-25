DAYTON, Ohio — Walter J. Kaiser Jr., “Walt,” age 91 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his family. Walt was born August 30, 1931 to Walter John Sr. and Lucile Kaiser in Dubuque, Iowa.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Daniel Paul Kaiser; three sisters, Margaret, Rita, and Juanita; numerous nephews and nieces; three brothers-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.