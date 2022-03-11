Jennifer J. Lenstra, 45, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Jennifer will be 10:30 am Monday, March 14, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Sliver Brimeyer officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jennifer was born June 22, 1976, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Ronald Charles and Joanne Agnes Herrig Lenstra.
She was a 1995 graduate of Hempstead High School. She received her CNA certificate and worked for many years at Mercy Hospital. She was currently working for Rite Hite and formerly worked at Andersen Window and Door.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing, playing games, cards, camping, motorcycle rides, traveling, and listening to music. She was always there for people and planned all the family gatherings. Most importantly she cherished time with her boys.
Survivors include two sons, Justin (Berkley Lyon) Scherf and Tyler Scherf both of Sageville; her parents, Ron and Joanne Lenstra of Dubuque; her fiance’ John David Hauptli of Dubuque; maternal grandmother, Irene Herrig of Dubuque; two brothers, Jeff Lenstra of Dubuque, and Jason (Katie Recker) Lenstra of Center Junction.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, LaVerne and Phyllis Lenstra and maternal grandfather, Julian Herrig. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jennifer’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.