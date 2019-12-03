Dorothy Jean Gottschalk, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m.
Dorothy was born on February 8, 1934, the daughter of William and Bertha (Widmar) Becker Sr. She married Earl H. Gottschalk, on Feb. 2, 1952, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, together they shared 58 years until Earl’s passing on Feb. 14, 2010.
Dorothy retired from Flexsteel Industries after many years and later worked at the Dubuque Advertiser, along with being a full-time mom and grandma. She loved to work in the garden, bake and enjoyed providing sweets for her family. She had a special love for animals especially her cats. As you can see “Speedy” never slowed down.
Dorothy was a member of the Eagles Club and served with the Knights of Columbus Council #5513 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her 10 children, Dennis Gottschalk, Tim “Fuzzy” (Kelli) Gottschalk, Jane Connolly, Don (Julie) Gottschalk, Sarah (Dan) Zenner, Greg (Debbie) Gottschalk and Marty (Teresa) Gottschalk, all of Dubuque, Cindy Gottschalk, of Freeport, IL, Dorothy “Dottie” (Dennis) Anderley, of Austin, MN, and Tammy (Max) Osman, of Minneapolis, MN; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 sisters, Evelyn “Evie” High, Delores Kloser, Joan Miller, and Lois Rannals, all of Dubuque; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; along with 4 brothers, William Jr., Harold, Walter, and Roger Becker; and 4 sisters Marie, Eleanor, Roselyn “Rosie” and Alice; along with a grandson in infancy, Andrew Gottschalk.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bethany Home for all the wonderful care they gave to our mom and grandma these last years.
In lieu of flowers, a Dorothy Gottschalk memorial fund will be established.