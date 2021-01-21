Elizabeth A. “Betty” Walser, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Private family services were held at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Interment was at High View Cemetery, Epworth. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 10:30 am, Thursday, January 21 on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory’s Facebook page.
Betty was born September 1, 1935, in Dubuque, the daughter of Raymond and Maybelle (Barker) Hopkins. She married Elvidge “Tom” Walser on October 14, 1954, at Grand View United Methodist Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2015.
Betty was a longtime member of Center Grove United Methodist Church. She played Bunco for many years, and loved to sew and garden. Betty was a fantastic cook, and always had a positive attitude. Her family and friends were very important to her, and she loved having them around. Her laughter was contagious. One of her last words was, “We giggled a lot together.”
Betty is survived by her son, David (Theresa) Walser, of Graf, IA; her daughter, Nancy (Michael) Laugesen, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Ulm, of Mount Juliet, TN, Austin (Ashwina Upreti) Laugesen, of Redmond, Washington, Anna (Nick) Kirk, of Dubuque, IA, Samantha Walser and significant other, Anthony Wright, of Dubuque, and Jacob Walser, of Graf, Iowa; her great-grandchildren, Zebediah, Zola, and Zara Ulm, Owen and Milo Laugesen, and J.J. and Cole Kirk; her sisters, Joan Steffen and Judy Putz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Miriam DiMascio and Barbara Bonner.
An Elizabeth A. “Betty” Walser memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend special thank- you to Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor Grand Meadow employees for their compassionate care towards Betty.