KIELER, Wis. — Thomas “Tom” J. Hermsen, 57 of Kieler, WI and formerly of Dyersville, IA rode his Harley to Heaven on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery at a later date.
Tom was born on December 15, 1963 in Dubuque into the loving arms of his parents Alvin “Shorty” and Doris (Burkle) Hermsen. After graduation he attended NITI now known as NICC with a degree for CNC machining. He was currently employed at Bodine Electric as a senior technical leader.
Tom was an adventurous fun loving family man who loved nothing more on this earth than his two boys Matt and Nick. Besides being a dad his other favorite title was “Papa”. He was a proud grandfather to Camden, McKinley and Paxton.
Tom was the life of the party and his contagious laugh could be heard from miles away. He was a loyal friend, hard worker and dedicated dad, brother, son and Papa. Some of Tom’s hobbies included time spent on his Harley or in his Corvette, buying and remodeling his house, cooking, attending his grandkids sporting events, Busch Light, family holidays, visiting his parents, picking on his daughter-in-law’s, anything that had to do with his two boys and his Saturday’s spent with his girlfriend Beany.
Tom’s final act of generosity was the gift of life through tissue donation. His sudden passing has left a void in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Those left to live with the love he left behind are his two son’s: Matt (Jen) Hermsen, Nick (Gina) Hermsen, parents, Alvin “Shorty” and Doris Hermsen, siblings: Larry (Julie) Hermsen, Joyce (Terry) Koelker, Jim Hermsen, Dale (Linda) Hermsen, John (Vonda) Hermsen, Deb (Brian) Koopmann, Peg (Brian) Rahe, 3 grandchildren, Camden, McKinley, Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his loving companion, Marleen “Beany” Goodin, grandparents, Frank and Olive (Schaul) Hermsen and Paul and Anna (Olberding) Burkle.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital.
The family wishes to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals SNICU, and case manager, Sue Witte and all the first responders who assisted after Tom’s accident.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.