DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Rosemary Katherine (Weber) Kunkel, 82, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020, at Agrace Memory Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.
Private Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Rosemary was born October 18, 1938, in Hanover, Illinois, to Herman and Leonetta (Pfohl) Weber. She was the 2nd oldest of ten children. She married Irenus A. Kunkel at St. Mary’s Church in Galena, Illinois, on April 16, 1958.
Rosemary grew up in Galena, Illinois, and graduated from Galena High School in 1956. Soon after, she started working in Dubuque, IA. After marrying Irenus, she moved to Dickeyville where they raised their 5 children and ran Kunkel’s Hardware Store and then Rose’s Gifts until retirement in 1999. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Parish choir and was the organist and participated in the Dickeyville Paris Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping, sewing and going to garage sales.
She is survived by five children and their families: David Kunkel and Janice Gorman, of Westfield, WI, daughter, Robin and husband Ryan Higgins and children Ivan, Oscar, Egan and Arlo; Deborah Keel, of Dallas, TX, daughter, Sera Harbert and her son Aiden Randolph; and son, Steven Harbert and wife Katy; Gary and Vicki Kunkel, of Oregon, WI, and children, Matthew, Lindsey and Zachery; Cynthia and John Ply, of Corona Del Mar, CA; and Diane and Phillip (Flip) Pratt, of Madison, WI, and son Jared.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jim (Carol) Weber, Jean Redman, Joe (Cindy) Weber, Mary (John) Trannel, Nancy Miller; and her in-laws, Wendell Comer, Bob Leifker, Colleen Kunkel and Norman (Eunice) Kunkel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny; siblings, John Weber, Irene (Donald) Budden, Janis Comer and Rita Leifker; and in-laws Michael Miller, Andy Redman, Gilbert Kunkel, Alverna and Orville Schaefer, and Charles and Gezena Kunkel. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Anna Pfohl, and Edward and Regina Weber.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care, of Fitchburg, WI, for their loving and compassionate care over her last several months.
In lieu of memorial contributions and flowers, a donation may be made on behalf of Rosemary to the Holy Ghost Parish Choir in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, or Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Donations may be sent directly to those organizations or to Diane Pratt, 555 S. Midvale Blvd., Unit 225, Madison, WI 53711.
