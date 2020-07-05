ASBURY, Iowa — Sharon A. Cate, 74, of Asbury, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, following a sudden illness while at her home in Mesa, Arizona.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd, Dubuque, where, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be kindly required. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Family and friends are welcome to join in celebrating Sharon’s life at the Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 US-52N in Dubuque immediately following the Interment. Sharon’s family will greet guests to share memories and stories from about 2 to 6 p.m.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. is entrusted with arrangements.