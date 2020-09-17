Patti J. Lindecker, 58, of Dubuque, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, with her family by her side.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Patti was born December 28, 1961, in Dubuque, daughter of Milton and Corrine (Weiner) Chapman. On November 21, 1981, she married Pete Lindecker at the Church of the Nativity.
She is survived by her Husband, Pete; a son, Lucas Peter Earl (Kelly) Lindecker, of Dubuque, and their children, Clayten, Hailey (Missy Mae) and Lauren (LuLu); and a daughter, Natalie (Brian) Thompson, and their children, Austin and Ava (Ava Mae). She is also survived by four siblings, Rick (Pam) Chapman, Lynn (Dan) Schlueter, Sandy (John) Hahn and Danny (Dawn) Chapman; and many nieces/nephews and in-laws.
Patti treasured her family, especially her grandkids. A perfect day was held at home with all her family together, including her dog, the gentle giant Bammer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Debbie Dodds; and a brother, Mike Chapman.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road, is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Miles, Dr. Eric Engelman, Dr. Jason Ellis and the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley and Mercy One for their care.