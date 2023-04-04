PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Virginia Ann Krantz Walz, age 89, of Prairie du Chien, WI, died peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Prairie Maison, Prairie du Chien, WI.

She was born on January 3, 1934, the daughter of Lloyd and Leatha Johll Krantz. Virginia married Robert L. Walz on January 19, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, WI, and the West Grant Lioness Club. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, spending time outdoors, and being with family. She worked many years at Coaches and Huckleberry’s, Prairie du Chien, WI; baking pies, buns, and other assorted bakery items with Nate. She could be persuaded to eat dessert first at any time of day and especially loved her daily ice cream.

