PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Virginia Ann Krantz Walz, age 89, of Prairie du Chien, WI, died peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Prairie Maison, Prairie du Chien, WI.
She was born on January 3, 1934, the daughter of Lloyd and Leatha Johll Krantz. Virginia married Robert L. Walz on January 19, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, WI, and the West Grant Lioness Club. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, spending time outdoors, and being with family. She worked many years at Coaches and Huckleberry’s, Prairie du Chien, WI; baking pies, buns, and other assorted bakery items with Nate. She could be persuaded to eat dessert first at any time of day and especially loved her daily ice cream.
Virginia is survived by her ten children, Dale (Missy) of Granton, Dave (Deb) of Prairie du Chien, Carol of Prairie du Chien, Cathy Bierman of Prairie du Chien, Cecelia (Tim) Vorwald of McGregor, IA, Chris (Sam) Landes of Dane, Carl (Bethann) of Reedsburg, Darlene (Lawrence) DuCharme of Burlington, IA, Don (Mary) of Huntley, IL, and Duane (Karen) of Mazomanie; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in law: Lois Krantz, Janice (Warren) Johll, Patricia Walz, and Connie Krantz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Walz; a son, Dean Walz; brothers; Vernon Krantz and Fred Krantz; sisters-in-law Deanna Krantz and Rosalyn Walz; brothers-in-law Gene Walz and Harold Walz; and a son-in-law Joe Bierman.
Recommended for you
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove, with Father Gregory Ihm officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Patch Grove Township. Family and friends may call on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where a parish rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m. and on Tuesday, visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Virginia A. Walz memorial fund has been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.