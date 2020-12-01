PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Robert L. Leibfried, 72, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery, Tennyson, Wisconsin. Father Richard Leffler will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Robert L. Leibfried Memorial Fund and can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made www.melbyfh.com.
Robert was born on May 17, 1948, in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Alfred “Bub” and Hilda (Slaats) Leibfried. He is survived by his two brothers, Al (Donna) Leibfried and Dale (Mary Grace) Leibfried; sister-in-law, Evelyn Leibfried; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Leibfried, on January 1, 2020.