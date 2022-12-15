Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Shirley J. Davies, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.
Sabrina M. Foley, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Matthew Catholic Church gymnasium, Shullsburg, Wis. Mass of Christmas burial: 11 a.m. today at the church gymnasium.
Lillian L. Gilbertson, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anelene Heidenreich, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Judy M. Hess, Epworth, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Norma Jean Hocking, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Elizabeth A. Kalb, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Mary A. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 am Saturday at the church.
Ashley E. Russell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Joann L. Schumacher, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek, Zwingle. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mildred Shores, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:40 a.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Edmund F. Stecklein, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Cyril B. Thiltgen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Merlin W. Timmerman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roger W. Trankle, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 19, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis.
Zachary D. Woods, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
