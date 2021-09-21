Marilyn A. (Callahan) Heinz, age 87, passed away at 8:15 p.m., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
To celebrate Marilyn’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street. To honor Marilyn’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Patrick’s Church, with Msgr. Thomas E. Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Marilyn was born on December 4, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Cyril and Marcella (McCullough) Callahan.
Marilyn was a life long resident of Dubuque who graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy, Class of 1951. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert Heinz, on June 16, 1956, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. They have been blessed with 4 children and 65 wonderful years together. Marilyn was a full time wife, mother and homemaker for many years. After her children were grown, she worked for Luksetich Appraisals as a bookkeeper. She then worked as an Activity Aide with the Sisters of Charity, BVM’s, at Marian Hall Mount Carmel in Dubuque for 12 years until her retirement.
Her Catholic faith was extremely important to her, as evidenced by her involvement with St. Patrick’s Church. For over 32 years, she coordinated and organized the volunteer efforts for the St. Patrick’s Church Wednesday night meal for the poor. She also sang in their choir for many decades, served on the parish council and Rosary Society, was a Eucharistic Minister, helped with the Christmas bake sales and yearly St. Patty’s Day meal, and early on, served hot lunch for the school. She served on the executive board for The Catholic Mother’s Study Club, and was an associate member with the Sisters of Charity, BVM, of Dubuque.
Marilyn’s hobbies included being an avid reader, cooking, and most of all, spending as much time as she could with her dear friends, family, and her 6 grandchildren, who were everything to her.
Those left to cherish Marilyn’s memory include her husband of 65 years, Robert “Bob” Heinz, Dubuque, IA; her 4 children, Suzanne (Dr. Wesley) Parker, Cherokee, IA, David Heinz, Freeport, IL, Julie (Bill) Tindell, Clive, IA and Vikki (Sean) Acton, Maquoketa, IA; 6 grandchildren, Allison (Jonathan) Mullings, Naperville, IL, Nick Parker, Scottsdale, AZ, Casie Tindell, Des Moines, IA, Nathan Tindell, Des Moines, IA, Dalen Acton, Iowa City, IA and Todd Acton, Maquoketa, IA; her siblings, Donald (Pat) Callahan, Henderson, NV, Michael Callahan, White Lake, MI and Dennis Callahan, Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law Sharon and Marguerite Callahan, a brother Joseph in infancy, and in-laws Bernard and Veronica (Spiegel) Heinz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor, Hospice of Dubuque, and their wonderful friends and neighbors at Applewood for their care and concern for both Marilyn and Bob. A special thank you to Marilyn’s lifelong friend, Betty Schuster, for her support and care for Marilyn in her final days as well.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Church, The BVM Retirement Fund or to Hospice of Dubuque. Cards in Marilyn’s memory may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Marilyn Heinz Family.
