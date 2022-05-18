BETTENDORF, Iowa — Leonard W. “Bill” Porter, 76, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf following a brief illness. Services to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, May 20th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Clarissa Cook Hospice House or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Bill was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin on December 28, 1945, the son of Leonard and Agnes (Mullen) Porter and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. On June 29, 1968, he was united in marriage to Susan Gile in Cuba City. Bill was employed as a Division Engineer for Deere & Company in Moline, retiring in 2002 after 34 years of employment. He was a member of the church and a member of the Mid-West Corvette Club of Milan, Illinois. For 15 years, Bill and Susan enjoyed many warm winters in Ft. Myers, Florida. He loved to play golf, took great pride in his flowers and his yard and was a car enthusiast, especially the Corvettes he owned over the years. Those left to honor his memory include his beloved wife, Susan; his children, Brenda Wallace of Iowa City, Iowa, Brett (Ria) Porter of South Elgin, Illinois and Brad (Nannette) Porter of Lindenhurst, Illinois; his grandchildren, Brady, Kennedy, Madigan, Kammdyn, Nolan, Reagan, Emily and Ryan; his sister, Diane “Penny” (Bob) Kilkelly of Madison, Wisconsin; and many wonderful and special friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Agnes Porter and his twin grandsons, Michael and Jason. Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
