Harold E. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Karen Brokus, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Della L. Burmeister, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jenanne M. Grant, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Charlotte M. Jess, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Marlene M. Keene, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Jean L. Kluesner, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Milton J. Koons Sr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Joseph E. Lattner, Bankston, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Phillip C. Nelson, Centennial, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Whisky, 1604 University Avenue.
Bernadette R. Obershaw, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Wayne H. Oellerich, Lena, Ill., formerly of Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Holy Trinity Church, Scales Mound. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Miller and Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, and 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Sara M. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Gloria I. Schmitt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Ronald J. Schromen, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m.
today at the funeral home.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Cyndia K. Stecher, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.