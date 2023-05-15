Lois M. Drexler, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Dale E. Eggers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jeffery J. Glass, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Jeanne M. Herkes, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Henry L. Holston, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kenneth A. Johnson, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Karen P. Kelchen, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John E. Kluesner, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Beverly A. LaRocque, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Kathryn Leibold, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Word of Life Church. Prayer service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Eunice M. McGrath, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Benjamin Quick, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Lois G. Reuter, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Lucille E. Smock, Earlville, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delaware.
Ronn L. Toebaas, Galena, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, Grace Episcopal Church, Galena.
Myrtle VanAtta, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael J. Vandenberg, Dubuque — Graveside service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Linwood Cemetery.
Daniel J. Willenborg, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Christopher K. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at “R Place,” East Dubuque, Ill.
