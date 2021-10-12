SARASOTA, Fla. — Fern A. Boever, 95, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, was called home to be with her beloved Lord on March 12, 2020, in Sarasota. With a lifetime of Catholic devotion, Fern found her gracious strength from God. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. A visitation for friends will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m. at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Fern was born on October 18, 1924, to Frank and Christina (Ruhland) Sitzmann in Kingsley, Iowa. She was the last surviving child of their twelve children. Fern married Don Boever on September 18, 1950, in Le Mars, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2007. Together they owned and operated the Dugout Supper Club in Dickeyville for 30 years. Fern enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses, dancing, the Senior Friendship Center, and the Red Hat Society.
Those left to honor her loving memory include her children, Mary Boever, of Sarasota, FL, Kim Mueller, of Redmond, OR, and Kevin Boever, of Oxnard, CA: five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Lucy Sitzmann, and Ginger Sitzmann.
Also preceding Fern in death were her daughters, Ann Bouzianne, Michelle Boever and an infant daughter, Delonna; and her son, Kerry.
