KIELER, Wis. — John B. Erschen, 83, of Kieler, Wis., passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, and live streamed on Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page. Due to the COVID-19 virus, seating is limited. Father Bernard Rott will officiate. Burial will be at the church cemetery where military rights will be accorded by members of VFW Post #6455 of Dickeyville, WI. Family and friends are welcome to visit at Immaculate Conception Parish Center on Wednesday, July 1,from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A family rosary will be said at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, Illinois, is serving the family.
John was born on February 4, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Benedict and Alice Erschen. On August 29, 1959, he married Janet Lange, the love of his life, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. They have shared their lives and love together for the past 61 years.
Dad/grandpa loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and spending time at “The Farm” with his large family. Trips to Branson, Missouri, were a highlight as often as he could with family and friends. His love of country music was enhanced by the beautiful music of Maggie Mae Hillard — she is even known by our family to have “cured” him with her personal concert at UW Hospital. John and Janet created Erschen’s Florists in 1978, where he continued his passion as a floral designer until his recent illness.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; four daughters, Mary Jean (Paul) Cooke, Lodi, Michelle (Nancy) Erschen, Middleton, Lori (Glen) Bahr, Platteville, and Lisa (Bradly) Gravunder, Piqua, Ohio; and three sons, Dan (Bonnie) Erschen, Pewaukee, Joe (Missy) Erschen, Cuba City, and Duane (Yasmin) Erschen, Janesville; 29 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Kathy (Chuck) Hartl, Darlene (Reggie) Lawrence, and Rosie (Ronnie) Timmerman; and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Lange, and Kenny (Jane) Lange; as well as cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; sons, Dennis, Delbert and David; grandson, Jonathan; 10 angel grand-babies; and sister-in-law, Irma Lange.
Our family will always be grateful for the excellent care of Dr. John Whalen and team for the past 40+ years. We would also like to thank the Hospice of Dubuque team for providing the best care possible for dad/grandpa over this past week.
