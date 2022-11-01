RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. — Sandra Jean (Kirkbride) Fay, age 78, of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Gainesboro, Tennessee and long-time hometown resident of Dubuque, Iowa, departed her earthly home October 22, 2022 at the Palace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
To honor Sandra’s life, a private memorial will be held with her immediate family at an undisclosed location. Family and friends are encouraged to reach out to daughters Stephenie Loney and Rebecca Thompson offering condolences. The Tri-Star Cremation Center of Nashville Funeral Home is humbly serving Sandra’s family.
Sandra was born on March 1, 1944 in Cascade, IA, a daughter to Ralph and Lillian (Patton) Fay. She was passionate about classical music, playing the piano, a love of nature, especially flowers, and many species of birds. She founded the non-profit organization Voices for Life, a platform for advocacy fighting for the rights of the unborn. She was artistic and had a flare for decorating and could sling a paintbrush like no other. She also loved animals and had quite the Irish sense of humor and wit. Her creativity and flare for the arts was passed onto her children and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters, Stephenie Loney (Brian) and Rebecca Thompson (Michael) and her five grandchildren Rachael Fay Hall (Loney), Adam Loney, Sarah Loney, David Thompson and Luke Thompson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Alice Amling and Janette Lynn.
The family wishes to thank the Palace of Red Boiling Springs for their wonderful care and kindness in her final days.
