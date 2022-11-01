RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. — Sandra Jean (Kirkbride) Fay, age 78, of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Gainesboro, Tennessee and long-time hometown resident of Dubuque, Iowa, departed her earthly home October 22, 2022 at the Palace Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

To honor Sandra’s life, a private memorial will be held with her immediate family at an undisclosed location. Family and friends are encouraged to reach out to daughters Stephenie Loney and Rebecca Thompson offering condolences. The Tri-Star Cremation Center of Nashville Funeral Home is humbly serving Sandra’s family.

