Joseph Lawrence Kutsch, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Enoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.

The private Funeral Service for Joe will be Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Joe was counting down the days to be 89, and is now with the Lord on his first Birthday in Heaven.

