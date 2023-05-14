Joseph Lawrence Kutsch, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Enoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
The private Funeral Service for Joe will be Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, with Father Dennis Quint officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Joe was counting down the days to be 89, and is now with the Lord on his first Birthday in Heaven.
Joe was born May 15, 1934, in Dubuque, the son of Raymond and Louise Kraus Kutsch. On October 14, 1957, he married Mary Clare Cowan. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2016.
Joe graduated from the former Loras Academy, Dubuque. He served in the United States Navy where he was stationed on the USS Currituck out of Norfolk, Virginia during the Korean War. After his military service, Joe worked diligently as a self-employed floor covering contractor all over the Tri-States for more than 40 years. He was a very kind, wise and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He was a member of St. Raphael Cathedral Parish, and an Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club #297. Joe enjoyed every moment he was able to get a line wet fishing, especially when he was on his boat at Lake Galena. He loved daily crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include his children, Karen (Dale) Kleinschrodt of Clinton, IA, Laura Kutsch of Dubuque, Julie (Howard) Bowman of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Dan (Holly) Kleinschrodt, Ashley (Jason) Anderson, Ben Burke; step-granddaughters, Katelynn (Nick) Reiter, Jenna Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Colin Anderson, Madeline and Bennett Kleinschrodt; step-great grandchildren, Javari Cossum, Sienna Reiter; six siblings, Ken (Donna) Kutsch, Ron Kutsch, Norb (Linda) Kutsch, Lenny (Tyra) Kutsch, Ginny Hurlburt, and Linda Klinkhammer, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; daughter, Kellie Jo; father-in-law, James Cowan and mother-in-law, Genevieve Cowan; two sisters-in-law, Leah and Janice; brothers-in-laws, Art and Ed.
A special thank you to Mercy One, In-Home Care Connections, Stonehill Care Center, Enoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate care.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
