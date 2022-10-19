GALENA, Ill. — Arletta E. Maeder, 96, of Galena, IL peacefully passed away on October 16, 2022. At Arletta’s request, there will be no visitation, but a private family graveside service will be held later. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. Arletta, the middle child of Ross and Iona (Ehredt) Potter, was born at home near Hanover, IL on August 18, 1926. She attended a rural, one-room, Elementary school and graduated from Hanover High School. On April 20, 1952, Arletta married C. Eugene Maeder. They raised three children and celebrated 55 years of marriage until Gene’s passing on January 4, 2007. Arletta loved riding horses and visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. She was originally a bookkeeper for REA in Elizabeth (now Jo-Carroll Energy). In 1968 she was recruited back as a secretary for the Farmer’s Exchange in Galena and retired from there in 1989. She was accomplished at cooking/baking, gardening, sewing, weaving, quilting, and refinishing furniture. For recreation, she loved bowling, playing cards, and solving puzzles. Arletta once hit two home runs in a single softball game and thereby was given the nickname “slugger.” She was hard-working, never complained, kind to all, creative, caring, resourceful, loyal, quick-witted, and clever. Arletta always led with a smile. This wonderful woman will be missed greatly by her family — Bonny Maeder (Michele McGill) of Rock Valley, IA, Brenda (Steven) Holmes of Geneva, IL, Jeff (Cindy) Maeder of Galena, IL, and her grandson, Elliott Holmes of Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Potter, her sister, Alberta Mercer, her brother-in-law, Keith Mercer, her sister-in-law, Dorothy A. Brown, and her brother-in-law, Edmund Brown. Her family and friends are comforted by their memories of Arletta’s selfless love and support. “Those who love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day — unseen, unheard but always near...still loved, still missed, and very dear.”
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Dubuque RNs for their devoted caring of Arletta in her final weeks — Becky, Stephanie, Kristen, and Melanie. And also, the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community RNs Angie, Janet, Denise, and ALL of the CNAs, Dr. Wells of Midwest Medical Center for their compassionate care of Arletta in her final hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of her. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
