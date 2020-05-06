Janet Mae (Kennedy) Winter-Kenyon, age 74, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Janet’s life, there will be a celebration of her life held at a later date. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet was born on December 13, 1945, in Dubuque, daughter of Francis M. and Laverne (Jasper) Kennedy.
Janet was a lifelong resident of Dubuque and graduated from Wahlert High School, class of 1964.
She married William R. Winter on September 9, 1967, in Dubuque and they were blessed with two children. Janet later married William T. Kenyon on October 2, 2017, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2018.
Janet was employed in the bindery as a collator operator at Wm. C. Brown Publishing in Dubuque for 39 years until her retirement in 2011.
When she was able, she enjoyed spending time socializing with her family and friends or watching a Green Bay Packers game. Janet enjoyed spending weekends on the river with her family at their cabin in East Dubuque or working in her garden. She was a member of the Leaky Lodge at the Grand Tap. Janet was a gentle and selfless person who was always there with a kind word or a pat on the back. She was an amazing and strong mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend and caregiver who could light up a room with her smile, a look or her witty sense of humor.
Those left to cherish Janet’s memory include her daughter, Connie L. Winter, Dubuque, IA; her son, Jason W. Winter, Loveland, CO; her three grandchildren, Madison Timmerman, Liam and Beck Winter; her siblings, her twin sister, Judith Koenig, Dubuque, IA, and Ronald (Barbara) Kennedy, Dubuque, IA; her brother-in-law, Chuck Arthofer, Dubuque, IA; and her nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William T. Kenyon; her former husband, William R. Winter; a sister, Joyce Arthofer; two brothers, Robert (Diane) Kennedy and William Kennedy; a sister-in-law, Donna Cremer; and a brother-in-law, John R. “Jack” Koenig.
Janet’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kindness and professional care of Janet these past weeks.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Janet’s favorite charities.
