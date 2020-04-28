Arthur Leroy Eudaley, 75, of Dubuque, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
There will be no services. Please be with Art’s family in prayer.
Art was born November 3, 1944, in Dubuque, the son of Alton and Eileen Kruser Eudaley. On August 10, 1968, he married Jeanne M. Scherbring in Dubuque. He was a graduate of Wahlert High School. Art worked at Dubuque Pack/Farmland for 40 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, and was a member of Lacoma Golf Club. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; one son, Jeff (Sarah) Eudaley, of Dubuque; two daughters, Carrie (Greg) Babberl, of Williamsburg, IA, and Shelby Eudaley, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Tyler Eudaley, Samantha Eudaley, Katelyn Babberl and Allie Babberl; one sister, Mary (Bill) Blatsas, of Greece; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Cindy Eudaley; and his father-and-mother-in-law, Richard and Frances Scherbring.
