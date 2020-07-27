Pamela Ostrander, 67, of Dubuque, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The funeral service for Pam will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery.
Pam was born August 13, 1952, in Dubuque, the daughter of Warren and Betty Calloway Schmitt. On October 25, 1969, she married Lee “Tom” Ostrander in Dubuque.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping, cooking, casinos, playing cards, especially poker. She especially cherished time with her family.
Survivors include husband, Tom; three children, Kelly (Todd) Day, Cheryl Ostrander, and Scott (Stacey) Ostrander, all of Dubuque; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Cathy) Schmitt, of Guttenberg, and Michael (Chris) Schmitt, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Warren Schmitt; and one sister, April Schmitt.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Hermann, and his nurses.
