Paul D. Rupp, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 10, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Paul was born on December 4, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Clarence and Barbara (Spautz) Rupp. He graduated High School in 1958 from Loras Academy. He married Rose Mary McDermott on August 19, 1961, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque, IA.
He worked for John Deere in Dubuque retiring after 35 years; after retirement he worked part-time at the Diamond Jo Casino as a dealer. He was a member of the Dubuque Bowling Association, where he was past president, was inducted into the DBA Hall of Fame, 700 Club Member and ranking officer. He was also a member of Lacoma Golf Club.
Paul was a loving father and husband, often putting their needs above his own. His eyes sparkled when family gathered and often, he would be seen with at least one grandchild or great grandchild on his lap or the family cat Max. Outside of family, Paul enjoyed sports; he kept active with bowling, golf and pool leagues. He was proud of his accomplishments of a 298 on the lanes and a hole-in-one at Lacoma. Whether he was with family, at work, or participating in sports, his big heart and sense of humor shone through.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rose Rupp; children: Doug (Jane) Rupp, David (Gina) Rupp and Barbara Krieg, all of Dubuque. Eight grandchildren, Katy (Jake) Christensen, Paul D. Rupp II, Elizabeth Rupp, Noah Rupp, Elijah Rupp, Courtney Krieg, Kyle Krieg and Allison Krieg; three great grandchildren Leah and Jayce Christensen and Arya Krieg Recker; his brother Edward Rupp, of Las Vegas, NV; former daughter-in-law Lee Rupp as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his son Daniel Rupp; two sisters Virginia Frommelt-Graff and Kathleen Rupp and his brother James Rupp.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arnold, Dr. Iverson and Dr. Compton; the staff at Unity Point Care especially Karla; but mostly a special thank you to his children for all the love and care they shown.