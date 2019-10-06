James H. “Jim” Wiederhold, age 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. To honor Jim’s life, private family services were held. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, was in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born on March 27, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Harold and Gloria (Smith) Wiederhold.
Jim was a life long resident of Dubuque who honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. He was a hard worker and put his talents as a mechanic and masonry worker to use with several companies throughout the years. Jim loved rock music and watching sports, his favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs, The Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a NASCAR fan as well and a huge Jimmie Johnson fan. Jim also had a love of trains and American muscle cars. We are deeply saddened with the loss of Jim in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting in peace, free of the health issues he has faced so bravely.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include the love of his life and companion, Joanne “Cutie Pies” Hagensten, Dubuque, IA; his son, Jason Wiederhold, Dubuque, IA; his feline friend, Buds; and several brothers and sisters, all living out of state.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pam Wiederhold.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
