Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Sally P. Leemon, Mt. Carroll, Ill./Stoughton, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Time of sharing: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Shannon M. McDermott, Farley, Iowa, formerly of Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Douglas J. Shinkunas, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, Shiras Memorial Shelter, Eagle Point Park.