Duane Richard Clough, 92, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Duane will be 10:30 am Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Jack Redmond officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque with military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The family respectfully requests masks to be worn.
Duane was born October 13, 1929, in McGregor, IA, the son of Clyde and Alice Hultgron Clough. On July 26, 1983, he married Donna Kay Farrey Martell in Leadmine, WI.
He was a 1948 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Duane was employed at John Deere Dubuque Works and DuTrac Credit Union, where he was featured in DuTrac’s first commercial campaign.
He was a member at Tri-State Bible Church, Salvation Army, John Deere Retirees, and Past President of the Dubuque Eagles Club. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and bowling, and playing ball. He also enjoyed music and dancing, movies, dining out, and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; five children; five grandchildren; and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Katie G., Amy D., and Ryan, and the staff at Mercy Hospital and Manor Care for their special care for Duane while he was sick. Also, a huge thank you to all of the neighbors, friends, and relatives for the help, love, and support you have given. This will never be forgotten.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Duane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.