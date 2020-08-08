Allan P. (Al) Connolly, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home with his hand held by his daughter Maggie and son Patrick’s love in his heart.
Allan was born on June 17th, 1947, in Farley, Iowa, the son of Albert P. (Al) Connolly and Margaret (Daly) Connolly. Growing up in Farley, Iowa, his childhood summers were spent playing baseball from dawn to dusk. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Farley in 1965, a relief to himself, his parents and most probably the nuns. He served four years in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969, including one year stationed in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam during 1968-69 in the K-9 Security Force where he and his dog Toby guarded B-52’s. After serving his country, he returned to Dubuque and graduated with a Bachelor in Education in 1973 from Loras College, and a Master of Administration in 1975. He began his 15-year teaching career in 1973 at Holy Trinity School on Dubuque’s north end, enjoying his work with students and their families. Later, he became principal at Sacred Heart in Maquoketa from 1987-1989. He then went on to serve as Deputy County Treasurer (1992-2009), but his heart was always in the classroom.
He married Constance (Connie) Arlen on June 15, 1973, at St. Joseph’s Church in Farley, Iowa. Together, they have two children, Patrick O’Clock and Maggie Connolly. Trips to a northern Wisconsin cabin with extended family and frequent family reunions were among the highlights of many summer vacations. From 1975-1992, he umpired for high school and prairie league baseball and for city softball games. After retirement, he volunteered at the local NAMI chapter, played a mean game of pool, danced the night away at many ballroom dances and enjoyed three trips to Asia, one of which included visiting his former military post in Tuy Hoa. His favorite pastimes included reading and playing Texas hold’em poker at which he was very skillful. Immediately after his cancer diagnosis he announced that he would henceforth drink only fine scotch and never miss a good poker game.
Friends and family enjoyed Al’s company and conversation because of his integrity, sense of humor, generosity of time and respect he gave to all people. The holiday invasion of the in-laws was met with good sportsmanship as well as endurance. His hearty belly laugh to the point of being unable to speak will be missed.
He is survived by his wife Connie; son, Patrick; and daughter, Maggie; brothers, Patrick (Carol), Thomas (Barbara) and Mike (Martha) Connolly; devoted sister, Cathy (Charles) Wickler; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Rosene Moreland, Marlene (Glenn) Stoner, John (Dana) Arlen, Rick (Caroline) Arlen, Cindy Bartels, Darwin (Becky) Arlen, Charlie (Julie) Arlen, Denise McNatt, Chris (Bruce) Dokkebakken, Russell (Karen) Arlen, Audrey Zankle, Mary Monroe; brothers-in-law, Bill Ament and Gerald Houtakker; and nieces and nephews whom he thoroughly enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Geneva and Charles Arlen; sisters-in-law, Jayne Houtakker and Julie Ament; brothers-in-law, Bob Bartels and Frank Moreland; niece, Abbie Ament; and nephew Jesse Bartels.
Because of the COVID pandemic, a true Irish wake in celebration of Al’s life which will include Allan’s list of ‘100 favorite songs I want played at my wake’ will be held at a later date.
For those wishing to get in contact or offer condolences, please leave messages at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory website: www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.