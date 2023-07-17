Pauline R. Clanton, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Vincent E. Decker, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.

