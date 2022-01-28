WORTHINGTON, Iowa — James F. Urbain, 78, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home in Worthington, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for James will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for James will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery with flag presentation afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post# 528.
He was born on April 7, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Francis “Gabby” and Clara (Smyth) Urbain. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Farley, Iowa. On April 24, 1965 he was united in marriage to Mary Anne Kremer at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa.
He is a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. He served in the Army National Guard.
James was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and valued his family most of all. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. James was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed watching their games.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Urbain of Worthington; five favorite daughters, Christine (David) Sigwarth of Bluegrass, Michele (Marty) Traver of Wheatland, Angie (Mark) Payne of Cascade, Jennifer (Patrick) Donovan, and Danielle (Jake) Schmidt both of Dubuque, 18 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; Stepmother-in-law, Sharon Kremer of Cascade; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Connie) Kremer of Blue Grass, Geralyn (John) Osen of Eldridge, Denise (Craig) Hintermeister of Davenport, Irene (Brian) Palmer of Eldrige, Linda Kremer, Tom (Leslie) Kremer, and Billy Joe Kremer all of Cascade.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Oliver, one sister, Mary (John) Cross; father and mother-in-law, John “Jack” and Irene Kremer; and a brother-in-law, James Kremer.