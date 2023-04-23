MANCHESTER, Iowa — Lois C. Francois, 87, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
She was born on November 22, 1935, in Holy Cross, Iowa, to Edward and Leonetta (Theisen) Wilgenbusch. Lois graduated from Winthrop High School in 1953.
On October 6, 1954, Lois was united in marriage to Leo Francois at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Monti, Iowa. Eight children were born to this union. The couple farmed together near Winthrop for fifty years before moving to Manchester in September 2009. Lois enjoyed family life on the farm, decorating cakes for family events, gardening, canning, and playing cards. She was a fantastic cook and will especially be remembered for her homemade biscuits and black raspberry jelly. Most importantly, Lois cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and never missed an opportunity to visit with friends and family, both near and far.
Faith, prayer, and family were at the center of her life. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, Altar and Rosary Society, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Lois will be deeply missed by her children, John (Liz) Francois of Winthrop, Janice (Bob) McCusker of Marion, Al (Julie) Francois of Winthrop, Mary Beth (Dave) Flexsenhar of Winthrop, Dave (Cindy) Francois of Central City, Don (Denise) Francois of Des Moines, Paul Francois of Dublin, Ohio, and Amy (Tammy) Francois of Kansas City, Missouri; 27 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Goedken of Monticello, Ken (Kathy) Wilgenbusch of Manchester, and Chuck (Merri) Wilgenbusch of Rochester, Minnesota; her in-laws, Linda Wilgenbusch, Esther (Ned) Digh, Bob (Ann) Francois, Dorothy Roling, Ruth Francois, Ray (Dorothy) Francois, Merwin Tibbott, Irene Fischer, Helen (Lawrence) Schaul, Tom Francois, Frank (Patty) Francois, Lori Prantner, and Mike (Patsy) Francois.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Leo in 2022; daughter-in-law, Teresa in 2023; her parents; two brothers, Dave Wilgenbusch and Dale Wilgenbusch; her in-laws, J.J. Goedken, Ed (Ruth) Francois, Bill Francois, Mary Jean Tibbott, LaVerne Roling, Don Fischer, and Pat Francois.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Good Neighbor Home and Care Initiatives Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
