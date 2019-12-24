DUBUQUE, Iowa — Terrance “Terry” Robert McCoy, 69, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Dubuque Specialty Care Initiatives in Dubuque.
The Memorial Service for Terry will be 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Terry was born September 5, 1950, in Dubuque, the beloved son of Robert William and Kathleen Ann (Pregler) McCoy. He was a model student and excellent athlete who participated in varsity baseball at Dubuque Senior High School. He also enjoyed and excelled at playing softball, basketball and hockey. Terry went on to graduate from the University of Dubuque with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Terry was a manager at a retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, but the job he enjoyed most was being a caregiver at Hills and Dales, a not-for-profit organization that provides services to children with special needs. He enjoyed being a big brother not only to his siblings, but to the many children there who also appreciated his kind heart, gentle nature and warm hugs.
He will be missed by his surviving siblings, including two brothers, Thomas McCoy, of Dubuque, and Timothy McCoy, of Madera, CA; three sisters, Tina McCoy, of Cape Coral, FL, Tracey (Robert) Block, of Dubuque, Trudy Stapleton, of East Dubuque, IL; and nieces and nephews, Katie, Rob, Mitchell, Adam and Sarah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brother-in-laws, Michael Stapleton and Robert Fessenden.
A special thank you Dubuque Specialty Care and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammy, Crystal and Courtney for their loving care.
