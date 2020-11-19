BERNARD, Iowa — Norma J. Weber, 81, of Bernard, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the visitation and funeral Mass is limited to immediate family. A private family visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. A private funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Mellerey, in Peosta, Iowa, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The service will be live-streamed and viewable at 11 a.m. on the Reiff Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page, and may be viewed online following the service. Private burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, rural Peosta. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Norma Weber family, P.O. Box 1, Peosta, Iowa 52068. A celebration of life service for Norma will be held at a later date.
Norma was born on October 20, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Norine (Kelchen) Turnis. She graduated from Peosta Independent High School as salutatorian of her class. On October 17, 1962, she married Leo Weber, and the couple farmed in Bernard, where they proudly raised their seven children. Norma had an out-going personality that made her a friend to any stranger, and their house was a fun-filled meeting place for card parties and numerous family gatherings. Norma’s infectious laugh, caring nature, and easy smile put people at ease, and she would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Whether teaching religious education classes, volunteering in a classroom, chaperoning a bus trip, babysitting, or just mending a pair of jeans for someone, you could always count on Norma.
Helping others was important to Norma. She held leadership roles in the Holy Family Altar and Rosary Society and was an active member of Catholic Daughters of America as well as her parish community. For many years, Norma lovingly provided childcare in her home. Although never trained as an educator, Norma always dreamed of being a teacher and proudly supported anything to do with education. In reality, Norma was a teacher of many things. She made sure her children had regular trips to the summer bookmobile, provided them with music instruments and lessons, and taught them to sew, cook, can and plant a garden. Terrified of water because she couldn’t swim, Norma spent hours in carpools to make sure all of her children learned this valuable skill. Leading by example, Norma instilled expectations of excellence, compassion and a strong work ethic in her family.
Norma enjoyed many hobbies, including square-dancing with Leo, listening to polka music, and playing board games with her grandkids. Never afraid to try new things, Norma loved travel, always excited to just “ride along” somewhere. Norma was also a terrific seamstress who stitched her love into quilts, curtains, prom/bridesmaid/square-dance dresses and clothes. She made flower arrangements for weddings, skillfully refinished furniture, and hand-embroidered dozens of flour-sack towels for her children and grandchildren. Her bountiful guppy tank was also a source of pride. Of note, Norma’s green thumb could rehab any plant, and she was especially passionate about her flowerbeds and gardening. Norma also loved playing euchre, and she made sure that anyone — well everyone — who crossed her path learned to play.
More than anything else, Norma treasured spending time with her family, and her love for life was infectious. She was immensely proud of her kids and grandkids, and she enjoyed watching them at sporting and music events. Recently, Norma proudly learned to navigate her iPad and looked forward to weekly zoom calls with her family. Always filled with a youthful spirit, Norma would share stories, muse about life, and fill the hearts of all who gathered with words of wisdom. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Norma is survived by her children, Debbie (Weber) and Paul Durham, of Nixa, Mo., Dennis and Chris (Mullally) Weber, of Edwards, Ill., Karen (Weber) and Jim Berg, of Iowa City, Marlene Weber, of Peosta, Jan (Weber) and Peter Jauhiainen, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jodi (Weber) and Mike Russell of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and Gary and Barb (Young) Weber, of Asbury, Iowa; 17 grandchildren, Josh and Lauren (Kitson) Durham, Zach and Courtney (Current) Durham, Tyler Durham, Jessica Durham, Ryan Weber, Matt and Felicia (McGuinn) Weber, Alyssa Mullally, Quinn Mullally, Bryan Berg, Kevin Berg, Simeon Jauhiainen, Micah Jauhiainen, Jacob Russell, Peyton Russell, Ben Weber, Andrew Weber, and Bridget Weber; sisters, brothers, and in-laws, Bill Turnis, John and Linda Turnis, Betty and Dan Buelow, Ginny and Gary Recker, CJ and MaryBeth Turnis, Linda and Dan Gantz, Alice Weber, and Emil and Darlene Weber; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo Weber; her granddaughter, Danielle Weber; three brothers, Norma’s twin, Nicholas Turnis, Jerome Turnis, and Richard Turnis, all in infancy; her father — and mother-in-law, Bernard J.C. “Ben” and Anna (Erdmann) Weber; and her in-laws, Ruth Turnis, Phyllis Turnis, Helen and Albert Gansemer, Elmer and Mary Weber, Clarence Weber, Raymond and Doris Weber.
If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com