Mary Louise Pusateri, 87 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 16, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Mary was born on June 30th, 1935, in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of George and Imelda (Wiegman) Runde. She attended St. Clara Female Academy and then St Joseph Mercy School of Nursing.
She married Michael Francis Pusateri, on October 10, 1956 at St Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa Wisconsin and shared 38 years together until his passing.
She worked for Hills & Dales Child Development Center and Medical Associates Clinic.
Mary was a bright light in any storm. She was a strong, independent and caring nurse who thought about everyone else before she thought about herself. Mary was the first person to offer a helping hand to anyone in need and gave comfort to us all, with her warm and embracing hugs. Because of that, a visit to the Farmers Market could be became an all-day event. She was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan. She could be found crocheting anything from a doily to a sweater for her loved ones. Mary enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, especially to Door County. She treasured the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Weezie” will be truly missed.
She is survived by her children: Michelle (James) Walter of Prior Lake Minnesota, Timothy Pusateri of Los Angeles, Thomas Pusateri of Chicago, Marirose (Brian) Rauch of Dubuque and Mellanie (Ryan) Clausman of Minneapolis. Her eight grandchildren: Michael (Anna), Jennifer (Dylan), Elizabeth (John), Peter, Joseph, William, Sophie, and Isabella; two great grandchildren: Madeline and Thomas; many nieces and nephews along with her extended family the beloved Wernimont’s.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Imelda Runde, her brother Howard Runde, her husband Michael Francis Pusateri and her nephew Craig A. Runde.
Thank you to Dr. Eric Engleman, Tammi Noonan and the medical team at MercyOne Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hills and Dales Child Development Center and Saint Columbkille Parish.
