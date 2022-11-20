Mary Louise Pusateri, 87 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on November 16, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

