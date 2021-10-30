Harold A. Blakeman Telegraph Herald Oct 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harold A. Blakeman, 90, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.Private services will be held at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Galena man pleads guilty in Dubuque woman's murder UPDATE: Police: 2 teens stabbed by 3rd teen in Dubuque Prep football: Beckman handles West Branch in playoff showdown Bobcats make school history at Class 3A state cross country meet Todd A. Switzer