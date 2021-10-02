MONTFORT, Wis. — William J. Bussan, 52, of Montfort, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 4, at Bethany Alliance Church in Fennimore, where memorial services will follow.

Soman Larson Funeral Home, of Montfort, is assisting the family.

