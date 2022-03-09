Richard C. “Dick” Wagener, 79, of Dubuque completed his life’s journey on Thursday March 3, 2022, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steve Rosonke and Rev. Patrick Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors accorded by Dubuque Marine Corps League. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Dick was born on November 5, 1942, in Dubuque the son of Paul and Marian (Stumm) Wagener. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Loras Academy and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 until 1963 on the destroyer escort ship the USS Lester.
He returned to Dubuque and married Mary Lou Gartner on September 5, 1964, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and together they shared 55 wonderful years until her passing in 2019. They were members of Saint Anthony’s Church. Dick was an avid reader and loved to travel especially to visit his children and grandchildren. He was a frequent letter writer and over the years contributed many “letters to the editor”.
He was a former member of the Dubuque Police Auxiliary and worked for many years at the Dubuque County Fair at the Main Gate. He also worked as a seasonal Park Ranger for the City of Dubuque and was employed by JMJ Screen Printing for 17 years retiring in 2009.
Dick’s Catholic faith was an important part of his life. He made many rosaries for family, friends and strangers. He was a member of the Power of Prayer where he adored his Lord and Savior in the Blessed Sacrament.
He is survived by his four children Mike (Kate) Wagener of Springfield, IL, Kari (Keith) Gordon of Huntingtown, MD, Linda (James) Wagener-Runde of Dubuque, and Tom (Yabibet) Wagener of Chester, MD, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sisters Mary Ruff, Betty (Bill) Speirs and Elaine (Dave) Sadewasser all of Dubuque, brothers and sisters-in-law Gene (Jane) Gartner, Joyce Briggs, Larry Daughetee and Vicky Gartner along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marian, his wife Mary Lou, twin sons in infancy Patrick and James, his brother Rev. Donald Wagener, his father and mother-in-law Louis and Clara Gartner, brothers and sisters-in-law Don Gartner, Eileen (Herb) Lukas, Grace (Lyle) Daughetee, Jane Daughetee, Walter Briggs and a nephew Jeff Gartner.
In lieu of flowers a Richard “Dick” Wagener memorial fund has been established.
Dick’s family would like to thank Linda for her loving care and devotion to her parents over the years. They also thank the staff of MercyOne and Hospice of Dubuque.