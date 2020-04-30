MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Gary D. Gray, age 77, of Mount Carroll, IL, passed away Sunday, April 26th, in the comfort of his home “on the ridge,” surrounded by family. He endured his journey with cancer with courage and fortitude.
A private family service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Mount Carroll. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, all donations will go towards charities of his family’s choosing. Family and friends are invited to share in Gary’s life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.