Darlene D. McDonald, 84, of Dubuque, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Our dear wife, mom and grandma deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Darlene was born February 24, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert and Helen Kunlow Schueller. On November 27, 1958, she married Francis J. McDonald at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Together they enjoyed 61 years of married life.
She was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of Church of the Resurrection.
Survivors include her husband, Francis; two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Bales, of West Des Moines, Colleen (Greg) Fitzpatrick, of Sherrill; two sons, Kevin (Connie) McDonald, of Newhall, Bryan (Sara) McDonald, of Dubuque; one son-in-law, Tim McLees, of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Nicholas McLees, Meghan (Miles) Wyatt, Eric McLees, Michelle (Chris) Payne, Christopher Hancock, Kevin Hancock, Michael Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick, and Steven (Becca) Fitzpatrick; one great-granddaughter, Adrienne Wyatt; two sisters, Marian (Francis) Koetz, of Centralia, and Ruth Leibold, of Peosta; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Schueller, of Epworth.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marybeth McLees, her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Patrick and Mathilda McDonald, one sister, Virginia Banwarth, three brothers, James, John and Wayne Schueller, two brothers-in-law, Donald Leibold and Harold Banwarth, and one sister-in-law, Betty Schueller.
The family would like to thank the Hawkeye Care Center, Mercy Hospital Staff, and Fr. Phil Gibbs and the Resurrection Church family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Church of the Resurrection.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Darlene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.