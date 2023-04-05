Joseph G. Abitz, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Linda M. Bailey, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, Bread of Life Church, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Catherine A. Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Donald L. Keller, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Recommended for you
Helen M. Schamberger, Stockton, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Woodbine Bend Golf Course and Restaurant, Stockton.
Brian E. Ties, Iowa City, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Elena R. Ties, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Virginia A. Walz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Monday, April 10, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove Township, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.