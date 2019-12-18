Jane Elizabeth Tart, 96, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Luther Manor.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where friends may greet the family from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Rev. Loren Shellabarger will officiate. Visitation will also be from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Private interment will take place at a later date at Lake Geneva Cemetery in Alexandria, Minn.
Jane was born on November 29, 1923, in Brooten, Minn., the daughter of John Bennett and Anna Marie (Nelson) Wall. She was raised alongside three sisters, who were famously known as “the four Walls” (you couldn’t get them all in one picture!). She married Orley Tart on April 8, 1950, in Brooten. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2000. Jane graduated from the University of Minnesota, and taught home economics with Dubuque Community Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, and was also a member of the Evening Circle. In addition, she was a member of the TTT Chapter DI, the CLIO Club, the Learn and Earn Investment Club, Dubuque Teachers Association, National Education Association, and the Wednesday morning breakfast club with the retirees from Washington Jr. High School. Jane loved to read, sew, cook, and travel the world. Socializing with friends and family was a favorite pastime. She was well known for her dinners that included “Happy Hour,” when she would tell her famous Ole & Lena jokes, complete with Norwegian accent. Jane was a devoted mother and wife, and will be sadly missed.
Jane is survived by her children, Christine (Eric Funkenbusch) Tarte, of Hudson, Wis., Kathleen (Greg) Davis, of Des Moines, Iowa, Steven O. (Nancy) Tart, of Palatine, Ill., and Richard Tart, of Bonita Springs, Fla.; six grandchildren, Erika (nee Funkenbusch) (Chris McPherson) Kopp, Kimberly L. (nee Tucker) (Dominick) Di Paolo, Thatcher (Candy Dacus) Davis, Benjamin Davis, Sonia Funkenbusch and Adam Funkenbusch; 10 great-grandchildren, Makayla, Annika, Jack, Ian, Zachery, Chase, Dominick Jr., Nolan, Jackson and Autumn Jane; and her sister, Ruby Hockey, of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Memorials may be made to the Jane Tart Memorial Fund for later donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church and TTT Chapter DI Girl’s Camp Fund.
Jane’s family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Luther Manor for their care of Jane.
